DESTIN, Fla. --According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, a Destin woman was taken into custody following a string of 911 calls in reference to a reckless driver on Highway 98 heading across Okaloosa Island toward Destin yesterday.
Witnesses reported the white Ford Explorer hitting a traffic sign in the median, as well as guard rails while weaving in the road.
OCSO deputies then found the vehicle involved in a multiple vehicle crash on the east side of Marler Bridge.
Deputies responding to the crash found a toddler had also been riding in the car seat during the incident.
32 year old Katherine Weaver was arrested and charged with DUI, property damage, and child neglect without great bodily harm.
