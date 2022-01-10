PRICHARD, ALA. (WALA)- Kaillyn Harris pleaded not guilty in court Monday.
She's accused of firing a gun that hit and killed a woman inside Everlasting Life Holiness Church on Meaher St. in Prichard just days after Christmas.
65-year-old Grace Carter was killed.
First responders thought Carter was suffering cardiac arrest until investigators noticed a bullet hole in the door and that Carter had been shot in the chest.
Prichard Police said Carter was an innocent woman trying to worship and instead became a victim in a senseless and reckless incident.
Carter's family sat through three hours of court Monday and waited for Harris' arraignment.
Ramona Carter, Carter's daughter-in-law said, "We plan to be here for every court date. I don't want to miss anything. So we plan to be here for every court date because this was a senseless murder, senseless. She was a sweet, loving, caring person who loved God and where she died is where she loved to be, in church."
It's still unclear why Harris was allegedly outside the church with a gun in the first place and why it was fired into the church.
FOX10 News hopes to get those answers on Valentine's Day when Harris is scheduled for a preliminary hearing.
