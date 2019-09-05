BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Scary moments in a quiet Eastern Shore neighborhood Thursday morning during a bizarre shooting incident.
According to Baldwin County Sheriff's Officials, a woman taking a bath, confronts a female intruder, then opens fire, wounding her.
It happened on Collier Loop.
Baldwin County Sheriffs Investigators converged on the home Thursday morning after reports a woman was shot.
Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Captain Cliff Cadenhead said, "The current homeowner was actually in the bathtub and she had two young juvenile children who were in the house also, and the kids heard some movement or whatever going on in the house, would go out there and look and see someone in the house that shouldn't be in the house."
Sheriff's officials say the children told their mother and she told them to get out of the house
However, Cadenhead said, "But they didn't get out of the house, and she ended up getting a handgun. There was an initial confrontation and, then, there was a struggle over the firearm and it appears that the homeowner shot the person that got shot in the stomach."
The woman who was shot was flown to University Hospital in Mobile, but was alert and conscious.
Oveta Burkhart and her mother live a few houses away.
Burkhart said, "I heard the helicopters going over the house, then I heard one, then I heard another one shortly after."
Burkhart said authorities then came to her home.
She said, "I heard a knock at the door and I went to the door it was two police officers and they were asking me if I had heard anything and I said 'No, sir,' and he said there had been a shooting in the neighborhood and I was very shocked at that in this neighborhood."
Burkhart's Mother, Merilyn Pierce said, "The cops knocked on our door and told us what had happened and that everything was under control, and so we waited for a while, but it just kept on being more people coming and more cops coming, so we came out and sit and watched them."
Another neighbor, Daniel Womble, said, "It's surprising. It's a really nice neighborhood. I haven't met these people specifically, but I met a lot of people in the neighborhood and its always been a calm neighborhood."
Sheriff's officials have not released any names and say no charges have been filed right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.