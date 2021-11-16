Woman faces aggravated battery charge after stun gun attack

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -- A Fort Walton Beach woman had to go to a local hospital to have a probe removed from her throat after being shot with a dart-firing stun gun by the estranged wife of a male companion, authorities said.

According to told Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies, the victim said she was awakened about 8 a.m. Monday by someone banging on the door of her Beal Parkway residence. When she opened the door, a woman later identified as 48-year-old Christine Webster of Fort Walton Beach, shot her with a dart-firing stun gun.

The victim told authorities the tasing caused her to fall back and suffer a seizure due to her epilepsy. The victim removed one probe from her chest but had to have the second probe, which lodged in her throat, removed at a local hospital, the OCSO said.

Webster is charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm.