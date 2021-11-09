MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – An argument between two women turned into assault after one woman allegedly hit the other with her car on Monday, Mobile police said.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of McLaughlin Drive about 5:15 p.m. in reference to one struck.

Investigators said a known female subject and victim were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical. According to authorities, the suspect returned to her vehicle and hit the victim with her vehicle as she was leaving the victim’s residence.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, authorities said.

The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for injuries sustained to her right ankle, authorities said.

Police continue to investigate the case.