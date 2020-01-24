Woman in shootout with Mobile County Sheriff's deputies is dead

A woman fired shots at Mobile County Sheriff's deputies Friday, January 24.
Captain Paul Burch with MCSO confirmed that the woman is deceased.
Burch said deputies were in the area responding to a disorderly call. He said upon their arrival they encountered the female who was the subject of the call.
"She was agitated so the deputies disengaged and that's when the woman began firing at deputies," he said. "As they disengaged, she began firing shots. One deputy returned fire."
No members of law enforcement were injured during this incident.
Reports indicate the woman was firing shot from inside a camper/trailer on Bellingrath Road.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.