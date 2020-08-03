MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police released the name of a woman killed in a crash on the I-65 Service Road early Saturday morning.
Officers said Samantha Alison Thomas, 24, was a passenger in the car that left the road and flipped in front of the Econo Lodge. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight.
The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries. He has been identified as 36-year-old Jonathan Nakhla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.