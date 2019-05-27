Just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, Alabama State Troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Jack Williams Road in Mobile County.
Elva Cook McQueen, 45 of Chickasaw, was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu as she walked on the roadway. She was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Sheri Litchfield, 56, of Wilmer, was not injured. No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate.
