UPDATE: Orange Beach Police said Mila Serefko has been found safe.
The Orange Beach police department is currently looking for 24-year-old Mila Serefko.
Authorities say Serefko left her place of employment at McDonalds around 8:30 a.m. and was last seen wearing her McDonalds t-shirt and black pants crossing Hwy 182 near Romar House around 11:00 a.m.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Orange Beach Police Department at 251-981-9777.
