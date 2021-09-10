Red Rose Nightclub shooting

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office responded to the Red Rose Nightclub on Okaloosa Island early Friday morning, Sept. 10, 2021, after a woman was shot in the leg.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A woman suffered a gunshot wound early Friday morning at an Okaloosa Island nightspot, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
 
The OCSO said deputies responded to the Red Rose Nightclub after a female victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg around 4:40 a.m.
 
She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Additional details will be forthcoming, the agency says.
 

