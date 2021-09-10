OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A woman suffered a gunshot wound early Friday morning at an Okaloosa Island nightspot, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

The OCSO said deputies responded to the Red Rose Nightclub after a female victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg around 4:40 a.m.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Additional details will be forthcoming, the agency says.