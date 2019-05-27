MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police were called a shooting on Magnolia Road Monday night.
A witness told FOX10 News he heard three shots around 9:10 p.m.
According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, a 40-year-old woman was shot three times in the abdomen. She was taken from the scene in an ambulance. No details about her condition have been released.
Police have not released any information about the incident.
