MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Despite being shot twice in the back of the head, Felisha Thomas is expected to live.
Thomas’ family got a call around 9:30 Sunday night, telling them to get to Third Avenue in Trinity Gardens.
Once there, police told them Thomas had been shot at least once in her head.
It wasn’t until they got to the hospital that they learned she'd actually been shot twice.
Family members say they can't imagine who would want to hurt Felisha since she keeps to herself, going to work and supporting her four kids.
The family is working with police as they try to find the shooter.
Though they did not want to show their faces, they want people to know Felisha Thomas is a good person, who is now fighting for her life.
And they want whoever did this to know justice will find them.
"I don't know why someone would want to shoot my baby in the back of her head cause she's just not no violent person. she's good. she'll give you anything. she'll give you the shirt off of her back," said Thomas’ Mother.
"We're scared. You know, we fear for our lives. And not only our life, but hers, because you know she's fighting. She's fighting real hard," said Thomas’ cousin.
The family says as of Monday night Felisha Thomas is responsive, opening her eyes, able to nod her head yes and no.
We're still waiting to hear back from mobile police for more information on the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.