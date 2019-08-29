Police say a verbal altercation between two sisters on Wednesday, August 28, ended with one of the ladies stabbing the other with an ice pick.
Officials say the assault happened around 4:06 p.m. on the 200 block of Gordon Street.
Below is the statement from police.
"On Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at approximately 4:06 p.m. police responded to the 200 block of Gordon Street in reference the report of one stabbed. The victim and her sister were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical when the sister stabbed the victim with an ice pick. The subject fled scene. The victim was treated on the scene for received minor injuries."
