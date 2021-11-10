MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- An update to a story we first told you about two weeks ago.

Mobile Police said they arrested Dennie Moiren for stealing Halloween decorations at an apartment complex.

The theft was caught on camera and the woman who owned the decorations was pretty mad about it.

Karen Fuller said she took a Frankenstein couple and a giant spider out of her own yard, to the apartment complex where she works to spread a little spook for Halloween.

A few days in, Fuller said the apartment complex surveillance video caught Moiren stealing the Frakensteins and spider.

Fuller said she did some of the work to get Moiren arrested, herself. She said she took video while she was at the suspects house days ago. Fuller said she heard he was selling stolen items at yard sales so she went over there with a friend, pretending she wanted to buy some items. When she found her two Frankensteins and spider, she told Moiren she wasn't paying since they were hers and she left.

Mobile Police warned it's never a good idea to take matters into your own hands. They said it could get you or others hurt.