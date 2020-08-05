MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are looking for a woman wanted for allegedly tricking men into letting them inside their homes -- then stealing from them. We have surveillance video of her knocking on one of those doors.
Mobile Police did not say what part of town this is happening, but say they want her off the streets.
The suspect is identified as 56-year-old Joy Elizabeth Bradley. Investigators say she's wanted on six felony warrants.
According to Mobile Police, Bradley has an extensive criminal record -- including theft of property, burglary, prostitution, and drugs.
Metro Jail Records show Bradley has been arrested 15 times since 1982 and on more than one occasion has given officers a false name. Investigators say one of her aliases is "Joy Jones."
Bradley is 4'11, 100 pounds, with blonde hair.
If you know of Bradley's whereabouts -- call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
