Women's soccer popularity picking up in Baldwin County with Gulf Coast Rangers Football Club

While the Women’s FIFA World Cup is happening across the globe, right here in Baldwin County girls are getting a chance to learn soccer from some of the best on the Eastern Shore.
Gulf Coast Rangers Football Club is the first of its kind in the area, bringing a women’s semi-pro team to the area.
The club also has teams of all age groups throughout Baldwin County, helping increase popularity of women’s soccer here in Lower Alabama.
As little girls are able to watch their heroes play on TV this week during the World Cup, they’re also getting a chance to learn from Gulf Coast Ranger’s best players in their annual soccer camp in Daphne this week at Village Park.
“I think that’s a huge piece of development, inspiring and motivating kids to want to do more, so part of our objective along the way, how do we offer our little ones the opportunity to reach for a higher level, and that was it, offer a women’s team,” said Gerardo Flores, the club’s coaching director.
The camp runs through tomorrow and begins at 9 am.
Anyone who would like to attend is welcome.
