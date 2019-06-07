Local area students and parents are invited to the nation’s first-ever Housing Authority Federal Student Aid (FSA) joint Higher Education Finance Summit.
The U.S. Department of Education, Office of Federal Student Aid in collaboration with the Housing Authority of the City of Prichard (HACP) and the Mobile County School System (MCSS) will host the summit in the Mattie T. Blount High School Auditorium, 5450 Lot Road, Eight Mile, AL 36613, Wednesday, June 13, 2019. The summit starts at 6:00 pm ending at 8:00 pm.
The pressure to pay for college is at an all-time high, this event’s purpose is to answer questions concerning and increase Alabama’s filing rate for an application for “Free Application for Federal Student Aid” (FAFSA). This summit is ideal for rising seniors and parents to get information about cost-saving scholarship opportunities available to all college-bound students in lower Alabama.
On June 12, 2019, the summit will gather partners from key organizations to collaborate and gain new knowledge around financial aid initiatives. This event will also emphasize objectives and strategies surrounding FAFSA(r) completion efforts and the impact they have on the financial aid community and the students we all strive to support.
Join them for networking opportunities with other colleagues in the college access community and Federal Student Aid (FSA) officials. Youth and their families will also have the opportunity to learn more about our free resources and provide valuable feedback. This event will be a learning experience no one interested in attending college should miss!
You can register today!
For students, register at https://cvent.me/5PDYk
For partners, register at https://cvent.me/YoYeb
