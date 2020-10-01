MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Wood from Bienville Square's hurricane-damaged trees will be made available to artists, according to the Mobile Arts Council.
Several oak trees in downtown Mobile's historic Bienville Square did not make it through the night when Hurricane Sally came ashore on the Gulf Coast last month. Some trees were uprooted and knocked down, while other oaks had large branches snapped off.
The Mobile Arts Council reports that some have made inquiries about the downed wood from the downtown park space.
For safety reasons, the organization says on its Facebook page, the damaged trees had to be removed from the park.
The Arts Council post says: "The wood is now being dried and divided up by the tree service that cleared it out for the City of Mobile. Once it is in a more manageable state, we will put a call out to artists to come grab a piece!"
The Mobile Arts Council plans to organize an exhibition of works made with the fallen oaks sometime next year in its gallery space at Room 1927.
