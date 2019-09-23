FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Department of Corrections said an inmate walked off his job site in Baldwin County Monday afternoon.
According to investigators, Joseph Lamar Burkett was assigned to a job in Foley and left around 1:30 p.m.
He was serving time for a drug possession conviction in Escambia County.
Anyone who knows where he may be hiding is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825
