WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A logger died on the job while working in Washington County on Tuesday.
The sheriff's office said it happened in the woods off of Davidson Road in the Four Points community.
The coroner's office identified the victim as 56-year-old Armon Dale Reed. Investigators said he suffered blunt force trauma when a hydraulic line on some equipment malfunctioned and pinned him.
