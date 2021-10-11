Working Waterfront Project moving forward in Fairhope

The Working Waterfront Project is finally moving forward in Fairhope.

The project has been a long time coming, with Mayor Sherry Sullivan reopening public input last year after several locals expressed concern over past plans.

Those plans are finally in the hand of engineers after City Council passed the somewhat controversial ADA compliance plans—to add an accessibility ramp to the bluffs overlooking the pier.

Mayor Sullivan says the city will receive some partial designs for the Restore Act project in the next month.

That’s when they also expect to see environmental and historical assessments begin.

After having to make some temporarily fixes for failing bulkheads after last year’s hurricane season—they are also hoping to do some more substantial work on that area.

“That is part of the working waterfront project is to redo that complete bulkhead, so we’ll be looking to the engineers to bring a design for that, and to hopefully find something that will be very resilient and be able to withstand the hurricanes we have,” said Mayor Sullivan.

Mayor Sullivan says they are hoping to see those assessments wrapped up and work beginning within the next year or so, with the whole project being completed within the next 2 to 3 years.