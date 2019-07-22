MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A would-be car thief behind bars in Florida -- after he tries to steal a car -- but didn't know how to drive a stick shift. Authorities say he stalled out several times before stealing another car and being arrested across town.
You'll remember the same thing happened here at a gas station in Eight Mile back in January. The "Caught In The Act" video going viral of the suspect going no where fast -- running off after confronted by the driver.
"Laughs. Pretty stupid... You can't fix stupid," said one lady.
So can you drive a standard??? -- It's a question we took to the streets.
Lee:"Do you know how to dive a stick shift? -- Guy: I do. Lee: Was it your first vehicle? Guy: To tell you the truth -- my first vehicle was a standard."
Woman: "No sir. Lee: You don't? You never learned? -- No, I know how to drive a motorcycle though -- but never a manual car before."
Girls: "I do not... I don't. Laughs. Not at all."
Woman: "I know how, my husband knows how... And all of our children know how."
With automotive advances, finding one these days is a lot harder than it used to be.
"Current day very small percentage. Typically the only vehicles we have in a stick shift are going to be Mustangs. There may be a few base model smaller cars. But typically only Mustangs for the performance aspect of it," explained Thomas Bethea, AutoNation Ford Mobile.
But that's not to say driver's still don't request them.
"There's nothing like the connection between driver and car... You know. There's nothing better than a manual transmission --- so a lot of people still prefer that even though the numbers in an automatic are better. Some people still prefer to have a stick shift," said Bethea.
It all depends on who you ask:
Lee: "Do you think it is something you will ever pick up? -- Girl: No... Never. Laughs."
Man: "To me it's better to drive a standard than automatic. My experience. Better gas mileage than an automatic."
Meanwhile, the "Caught In The Act" video featured in this story along with many others can be found on our website and on our FOX 10 YouTube Channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.