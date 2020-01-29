FOX10 News is committed to highlighting efforts to those who give back to our nation's military heroes.
Wounded Warrior Adventures works to provide fun, outdoor adventures at no cost to our wounded warriors, battle buddies, veterans and their families.
They host fishing, hunting camping and boating events for four days at St. Stephens Park. This week, the group is getting together to not only enjoy the outdoors, but they'll be meeting other veterans who have gone through similar experiences in war.
"It's absolutely amazing. We can't do enough for them to begin with but what we do for them and bring them together and let them come together a group they call themselves the band of brothers, it's just absolutely amazing," Daniel MaHarrey said.
The group is asking for monetary donations to keep these activities going, at no cost to the veterans who want to participate. You have a chance to go to a banquet Saturday, February 1 at the Chatom Community Center. All ticket and auction proceeds will go back to the organization. If you can't make it to Saturday's event but still want to make a monetary donation, you can contact MaHarrey directly at 251-769-1701.
