Footprints, My First 90 Years is an extraordinary story about a man’s path through life with God by his side. Recently published, the book is the life story of a Michigan farm boy turned war veteran and missionary.
“We are in bad shape right now as a nation. That’s what I believe, and we need…if we ever needed God to help us, it’s now,” said 95-year-old, Bill Haring.
Bill Haring firmly trusts his belief in God to lead people down the right path in life and at times it has been a difficult path. After almost dying as a baby on a Michigan farm, he made it through the Great Depression, served in the US Marine Corps during World War II and did missionary work for 17 years in Mexico, having his life threatened four times. Those threats ended after Haring saved one of the very men who’d threatened him during an illness.
“That was one of the greatest things we have ever done,” Haring said of his time in Mexico. “Seventeen years with those beautiful people.”
Before that, Haring served as a Marine, based in Pearl Harbor after the Japanese attack. He didn’t see combat, having signed on as a chaplain, but after just a short time there, his life turned in another direction.
“He came over and he said, ‘Are you Corporal Haring,’ he recalled his Commanding Officer asking. and I said, ‘Yes sir’ and he said, ‘We are moving you. We are assigning you to…China.’ No! Assigning me to China, that’s one of the best things I ever did.”
After letting God guide him through his younger years, Haring met his wife, had children and ministered here and abroad. After 52 years of marriage, his wife passed. Re-marrying and writing a book were furthest from his mind, but God had other plans.
Four years later his high school sweetheart reconnected with him. What started with letters turned to phone calls which turned to romance. They’ve now been happily married for almost 11 years. Of all his accomplishments and life experiences, Haring is quick to point out which is most important to him.
“That book,” Haring said emphatically. “I want them to see that no matter what happened in our lives, as we walked with God, it turned out good. Four times I was threatened with death and God kept us through that time.”
If you’re wondering what his secret is to a long and health life, Haring said it’s simple. He said to keep God close and watch very carefully what you eat.
Footprints, My First 90 Years can be found on Amazon by searching for the author, Gerald “Bill” Haring or ordered through your local book stores.
