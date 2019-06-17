MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Superstars of WWE are returning to Mobile for a night full of action at the Mobile Civic Center.
Superstars from Monday Night Raw are scheduled to appear in the Port City on Sunday, August 25. According to the Mobile Civic Center, the main event will feature Universal Champion Seth Rollins defending his title against Baron Corbin
Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman, “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles, and Alexa Bliss are also on the card.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m.
And don't forget that starting in October, WWE SmackDown will move to FOX10 airing Friday nights between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
