MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- WWE announced Monday that its annual WrestleMania event will not be held in Tampa's Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled.
Instead, WrestleMania will be held at the company's training center in Orlando. There will be no fans in attendance and only essential personnel will be allowed on the closed set.
It will still be held Sunday, April 5. Fans can watch WrestleMania on WWE Network and on pay-per-view.
