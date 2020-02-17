MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The stars of Fox's hottest prime-time show are coming to the Mobile Civic Center in March.
You can see the Superstars from WWE Smackdown on Thursday, March 19, as they compete on the "Road to WrestleMania."
Universal Championship Match
The Miz with John Morrison VS Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
Six Man Tag Team Main Event
"The Gulf Coast's Own" Roman Reigns & The Usos VS King Corbin & The Revival
SmackDown Women's Champsionship Match
Lacey Evans VS Women's Champion Bayley
Intercontinental Championship Match
Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman VS Shinsuke Nakamura with Sami Zayn
Naomi VS "The Boss" Sasha Banks
Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross VS Fire & Desire
Tickets are on sale with prices between $15 and $100, Superstar experience packages with meet & greets and exclusive merchandise is also available.
Purchase tickets online at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 251-208-7906) or the Saenger Theatre Box Office (6 South Joachim Street; open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 251-208-5600). For information regarding accessible seating tickets call 251-208-7381.
You can watch Smackdown live on FOX10 every Friday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
