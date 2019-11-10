BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) The Bay Minette Police Department has made an arrest of a 17 year old juvenile regarding the threat made on social media on November 9, 2019 against the Baldwin County High School.
The offender has been charged with Making a Terroristic Threat. This juvenile is a former, not a current student of the Baldwin County High School.
The Bay Minette PD will have additional officers on and around four school campuses this week to ensure students and staff are safe.
