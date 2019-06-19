JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. -- A young child lost his life in Jackson County Tuesday night, the Sheriff's Department there said Wednesday.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department responded to Presley's Outing at 7:34 p.m. when it was reported a 2-year-old boy was drowning in a canal. CPR was underway at the time.
First responders continued to attempt life-saving measures after they arrived. The child was airlifted to Singing River Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.
A news release states that Jackson County coroner Vicki Broadus confirmed the cause of death was accidental, due to drowning.
