MCINTOSH, Ala. (WALA) -- A seven-year-old boy was killed Sunday morning when his home caught fire in McIntosh.
Firefighters were called to Frank Snow Drive around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 30. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames. Firefighters made it into the home to knock down the fire and found the child inside.
Investigators said the victim, identified by family members as Case Ketchum, was already dead by the time he was pulled from the home. An adult female in the home was able to escape.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
The McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department first responded to the fire with assistance from Fairford Volunteer Fire Department, Wagarville Fire, Charity Chapel Fire, Washington County Sheriff's Office, McIntosh Police Department, ASAP EMS of Alabama and Alabama Fire Marshal's Office.
