Instead of gifts this year, a 9-year-old boy asked friends and family for donations. His Nerf war party was his gift, because he decided to give all the money he received away.
Cain Bloodworth raised $150 for "Family of the Fallen." It's an organization to honor families of law enforcement officers who paid the ultimate price, dying in the line of duty.
He presented the cash to Mobile Police officers, who run the organization and MPD Police Chief Lawrence Battiste Wednesday afternoon.
"That's really nice to see for a young person like that. It's more than the material things. He could've had all these toys but he chose to give money up to help people," said Mobile Public Safety Chaplain Ed Connick. "That speaks volumes of not only him but his parents too."
Saturday, the Family of the Fallen will have it's first float in the Floral parade. 27 family members of 8 different fallen officers will ride. An injured officer who's retired will also be riding.
The organizations says the donations have been pouring in. There are several throws at each pickup location and they've also gotten more than $4,000 in donations money.
The organization says anything that is left will be put towards other efforts and used as an aid to the families of the fallen officers.
If you would like to donate, you can drop off money or throws at MPD Headquarters at 2460 Government Street, at MPD precinct 2 at 5441 Hwy 90 in Tillman's Corner, or MPD precinct 4 at 8080 Airport Blvd. in West Mobile.
You can also drop off money donations or buy throws at Gulfcoast Beads.
To donate online, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.