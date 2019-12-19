Robert Robertson, 52, of Fairhope was arrested Thursday morning after a disturbance on Volanta Avenue, according to Fairhope police.
Officials say shortly after 7 a.m., they received numerous phone calls of a suspicious-acting person in the roadway who was trying to stop drivers near Volanta Park.
They say as officers arrived on scene, they were notified that Robertson had just stolen a cell phone from a student who was waiting at a school bus stop.
Robertson fled on foot but was located and placed under arrest. Charges are pending, based on the investigation.
