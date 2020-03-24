Mobile police say on Monday, March 23, at approximately 10:43 p.m., officers responded to the 5600 block of Andrews Road in reference to a 1-year- child found unconscious and non-responsive.
Authorities say the child was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The mother, 23-year-old Alexis Ansley was arrested.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.