BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A 2-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital Thursday evening after she fell from the deck of a beach house in Fort Morgan.
Family members said the child was along the railing and waving to a neighbor when part of the railing broke away and the little girl fell twelve feet down to the ground.
According to volunteer firefighters, the girl was taken to a hospital in Mobile for treatment. She is expected to be released soon.
The house is a rental property on Buchanan Court.
