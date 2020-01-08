The Mobile Police department has identified the man accused of shooting a 16-year-old male on Sunday, December 29.
They say when officerS arrived to the 5600 block of Bob Street they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to officials, the victim and a known suspect had been involved in verbal dispute over a cell phone. They say during the dispute, the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim and then pointed the gun at the victim’s mother.
The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Garrick Nelson. He's charged with two counts of assault second degree and menacing.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
