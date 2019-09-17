Mobile police say 41-year-old Darius Seltzer was shot to death on Tuesday, September 16.
According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at Serenity Apartments which are located at 557 Azalea Road at approximately 12:07 a.m. They say upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
They say Seltzer was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
There are no known suspects at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
