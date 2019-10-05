A two-vehicle crash has resulted in the death of a Mobile man.
According to ALEA officials, at approximately 2 p.m. troopers were called to investigate a crash at the intersection of Bellingrath and Laurendine/Half Mile Road.
They say Shaquatta Edgar Bush, 34, of Jackson, was traveling eastbound on Laurendine/Half Mile Road in a 2015 Nissan Frontier and struck a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Bruce Thompson, 80, of Mobile who was traveling northbound on Bellingrath Road.
Officials say Thompson died at University Hospital as a result of his injuries. Bush and her passenger, Lawrence Wilson of Irvington, were transported to Providence Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No further information is available as ALEA troopers continue to investigate.
