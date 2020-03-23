A single-vehicle crash at 1:10 a.m., March 22, has claimed the life of a Monroeville man and injured another.
According to authorities, 27-year-old Samuel W. Colbert was killed when the 2011 Jeep Cherokee he was driving left the roadway and overturned.
They say Colbert, who was not using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead on scene. A passenger, Zachry Alsop, 26, of Atlanta, Ga. was injured and airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fl.
The crash occurred on Twin Bridges Road, nine miles north of Flomaton.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.