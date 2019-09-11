According to Prichard Police, a woman was shot in Tuesday in what appeared to be a domestic incident. The victim's family said she was shot in the face.
Family members identified the woman as 33-year-old Latoya Jones. They said Jones is in the ICU at University Hospital.
"She's really in bad condition but she's been moving. So God is working. He working, he working, he working," said her sister, who didn't want to give her name.
Prichard Police said it happened in the 300 block of West Main street. Detectives say they are looking for a potential suspect.
Jones is the mother of a 15-year-old. Her family said this is extremely tough and they're asking for prayers for their sister's health, their strength, and that the shooter be brought to justice.
"Right now I'm just going through the motions, trying to have faith that God is going to bring my family and my sister through this," the victim's sister said. "She's still here and God, Jesus is still in the miracle business.
If you know anything that could help bring the shooter to justice, call Prichard Police at (251) 452-2211.
