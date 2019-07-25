A 71-year-old motorcycle rider from Saraland lost his life at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when he lost control of his 2018 Harley Davidson Freewheeler, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
James Adolph Chesson was traveling south on Alabama Highway 217 near Gulf Crest Road when he ran off the road and lost control of his vehicle, ALEA said.
ALEA said Chesson was wearing a protective helmet when he was thrown from his motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries.
ALEA Troopers continue to investigate the events leading up to this crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.