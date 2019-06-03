Police say on June 2, 2019 at 12:00 a.m., Fairhope officers responded to the Boys and Girls Club located at 19128 Young Street for shots fired.
According to officials, officers arrived on scene and found a large group gathered at the location for a planned event. According to witnesses, a fight began between multiple people at the location and then several gun shots were heard.
While officers at the scene were attempting to disperse the crowd, they were advised by dispatch that a 16-year-old male had just arrived at Thomas Hospital for a gunshot wound. It was discovered that the 16-year-old had been at the Boys and Girls Club during the altercation and had been shot during the fight.
They say after speaking with witnesses and investigating the situation, it was discovered that the two subjects responsible for the shooting were Alan David York, 18, of Prichard and Travon Deanthony Jackson, 19, of Mobile.
Both subjects were arrested at the location and transported to the Fairhope Police Department. Both subjects were interviewed by investigators. During the interviews, Jackson admitted to firing the weapon into the air while at the location, York was charged with assault 1st, reckless endangerment, and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Jackson was charged with reckless endangerment.
The 16-year-old victim was treated and released from Thomas Hospital.
