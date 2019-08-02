MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a 16-year-old boy was shot on Hurtel Street Friday afternoon.
When FOX10 News arrived on the scene, officers were searching a truck that had at least one bullet hole in it. The wounded teenager was taken to USA Children's and Women's Hospital and is expected to be okay.
Investigators have not released any other details about the incident.
