Mobile police say a 15-year-old told authorities that he was "horse playing around" with some friends on Wednesday, 22, when he was accidentally stabbed with a metal comb.
Officials say later that evening, the teen started to have difficulty breathing and was transported to the hospital. Hospital officials stated that the teen suffered a minor punctured lung.
No charges will be filed in this case.
