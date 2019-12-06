Mobile police said a 16-year-old female at Williamson High School was transported to Strickland Youth Center Thursday, December 5.
According to officials, officers responded to the school at approximately 11:40 a.m. in reference to a report of a female student armed with a 16-inch knife attempting the fight another student.
They say the school resource officer took the student into custody and secured the weapon without incident.
Officers transported the student to Strickland Youth Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.