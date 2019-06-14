Authorities say a 38-year-old tourist in Destin who was seen struggling in the Gulf of Mexico off Gulf Shore Drive was later pulled from the water unconscious and did not survive.
First responders were called out to the area around 300 Gulf Shore Drive at 2 p.m. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say bystanders attempted to help the drowning individual but were pulled underwater and were unable to pull him from the Gulf before he became unconscious.
Additional details will be released as warranted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.