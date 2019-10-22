IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) -- An elderly woman is recovering after being mauled by a pit bull. It happened Tuesday morning on Quail Road in Irvington.
80-year-old Carolyn Ezell says she was out on her morning walk around the neighborhood -- when the dog -- normally inside a fence -- came out of nowhere.
"When I looked... This dog was coming at me. There was no warning. And I had a big stick. I always have a big stick... But when he came at me and I hit at him with the stick. He snatched the stick and jumped me and knocked me down. He was all over me," recalled Ezell. "I just remember seeing teeth.
As the dog bit her arm, hand, and leg -- she turned to God.
"I was praying all along. And then when he got up off me... I was screaming for help and I said Lord please help me... Help me, help me! And that's the only thing that turned that dog around... Because he was coming back at me. And he stopped like somebody stopped him, but there wasn't nobody on the street but us. So the Lord had to be the one that stopped him," explained Ezell.
Running on pure adrenaline -- Ezell managed to run to help a few doors down. Lisa Sims heard her screams.
"I come out to my door and I looked out and I seen her barely walking... I mean she was barely getting to my driveway. She was in shock you could tell and she was losing a lot of blood. She's got blood just running everywhere... All over her," said Sims.
With an ambulance en route, Bayou La Batre Police also responded. Cell phone video shows the dog aggressively going after a truck and at one point Sims says officers had to use force to keep it back.
"I couldn't even come in the yard. He was in my yard -- charging after us and the cops shot at him one time. And I thought he hit him, but he didn't," said Sims.
We're told the dog's owner voluntarily handed him over to Mobile County Animal Control. At last check the dog was in quaranteen as the investigaiton is ongoing. Neighbors say the family has another pit bull -- a female -- which usually gets and chases people. They said it was odd for the male dog to be out like that. While it's unclear how the dog got out -- it appears as though the dog's owner is in the process of building a higher privacy fence.
Meanwhile Ezell received 13 double-stitches in her arm and several other stitches in wounds on her hand and leg. She's expected to make a full recovery but has several follow-up consulatations with the doctor.
She and others say they're thankful the children who get off the bus daily at the corner near the house were not harmed.
"I'd rather take the attack any day than them children -- because he would have killed them. Because he was out to kill. He was," said Ezell.
