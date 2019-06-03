BILOXI, Miss (WALA) -- 2019 marks 50 years since Hurricane Camille hit the Gulf Coast and a Mississippi museum is remembering the anniversary with a new temporary exhibit.
The Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum debuted an exhibit called “Camille at 50” on Monday.
The goal of the exhibit is to tell the story of the destruction, but also the rebirth and resilience in the area.
Hurricane Camille was devastating in 1969, 259 people lost their lives and the damage was nearly $1.5 Billion.
“As a 13-year-old then standing here today it’s just crazy to look back at what you endured and what the coast endured and the changes that were made,” said Kim Ross Bush, President of the Board of Directors at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum.
Walls are filled with photos of each city along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and some before and after photos. All a stark reminder of what happened 50 years ago.
“I think it kind of reminds people what went on,” said George Lawrence. “Just like me it’s hard for me to believe it’s been 50 years.”
Rotary phones take visitors back in time so they can hear from people who lived through Hurricane Camille 50 years ago.
“There would be lines and lines of people in the blistering heat waiting to make a free phone call which was their only opportunity to try and reach out to family somewhere somehow,” Ross Bush said.
Now all these years later, there is a message and a hope that what happened during Camille can be a learning experience.
“If we teach one person to be a little more observant come hurricane season then we’ve done a great job on top of preserving a story that’s worth telling again,” Ross Bush said.
The exhibit will run until the end of November which is also the end of hurricane season.
They will be debuting a documentary on August 16th, the day before the 50th anniversary of Camille’s landfall. It will take place at the Premiere Cinema in Biloxi.
Details on the exhibit or the documentary can be found here.
