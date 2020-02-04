MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beginning this week through February 28th, youth ages 14 to 24 can apply for the Summer Jobs Skills Program or the Summer Youth Employment Programs, city officials say.
According to Anitra Belle Henderson with the City of Mobile, the program has celebrated success over the past three years.
"The YES Initiative is beginning its 4th summer. Since 2016, we have served more than 1,000 youth with internships, summer work opportunities and job skills training. For many this is their first job and engagement in city government," Henderson said. "It is amazing to see their growth over the four to six week period. We are making sure our future workforce is ready for Mobile’s growing and diverse job market."
The Summer Jobs Skills Program is a four week program for young people ages 14 and up that will focus on job skills and community engagement.
"We need our young people trained and working this summer to prepare them for the City's growing job market," said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. "We tell our youth that violence is not the answer, and now it's time to consistently provide options to empower them so that they can be successful."
The Summer Youth Employment Programs are an opportunity for young people ages 16 to 24 to learn job skills and work experience while earning money. To apply, go to www.yes251.org.
