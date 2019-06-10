Mobile Police Department made a desperate plea today for the public's help to bring a murderer to justice.
Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said they are working diligently to find the ruthless murderer responsible for the death of Samuel Wilson III.
Battiste said there's been a number of car break-ins in the area. MPD is looking for a suspect they believe committed several of those burglaries. They released a surveillance photo of him. They don't know if he's connected to Wilson's killing but believe he may know something.
"They are wanted for questioning in connection with b&e's that occurred in that area as well as for questioning in the death of Mr. Samuel Wilson."
The heinous crime happened Thursday morning on Spring Grove West, which is off Dawes Road in front of the Wilson's home. Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste had strong words about the suspect, who is unknown at this time.
"We don't need this in our community. We cannot be a better community with people like that running around and we've gotta get him off the streets."
Battiste explained the crime was horrific in nature. He said it's unfortunate and now a family is mourning an untimely death.
"Samuel Wilson the 3rd was a husband, he was a son, and he lost his life to a senseless act of violence on Thursday morning when he walked outside of his residence and maybe interrupted a breaking-in to his vehicle when he was shot and left for dead on that morning," said Battiste.
Details as to what happened between the victim and the suspect are unclear. Battiste said they only know Wilson was headed to work when he interrupted the burglary.
"We live in a society today where often times people don't value the boundaries of other people so as a result of that, we find ourselves with people actually doing more to defend themselves. I'm not advocating for one or the other but I am saying that we as a department wanna make sure we do everything we can to bring those individuals..that we're able to prove to some reasonable certainty that committed the crime that we bring them to justice," Battiste explained.
MPD is offeringa 5 thousand dollar reward for any credible information that could lead to an arrest. If you know anything, give them a call.
