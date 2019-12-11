PENSACOLA, Fla (WALA) -- An Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy was rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times responding to a medical call Wednesday afternoon.
That deputy, who has not been identified, was able to return fire striking the suspect who then locked himself in a house before finally surrendering.
The deputy was shot at least four times, but FOX10 News is told he will survive.
“At this time, you’d actually call it an ambush,” said David Morgan, the Escambia County Sheriff. “The officers didn’t think they were walking into a gunfight and that’s what it turned out to be very quickly.”
It was a massive police response in the Ensley area of Pensacola just after lunch time.
After the shots were fired in the home’s car port, investigator say the injured suspect, who is being identified as Daniel Hux, ran inside a house prompting a standoff.
“He walked around inside eventually he came out and surrendered,” Morgan said. “He actually had his hands up.”
The Escambia County Sheriff says they are very familiar with the suspected shooter, responding to that house 16 times since April.
“Nothing in those calls would have been indicative again that we would go in with antenna up, basically that this could develop into a life-threatening situation.,” Morgan said. “There were no indications of that.”
Wednesday’s shooting is the third time in the last week that an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy was shot on the job.
“While we’ve had some officers wounded in the line of duty, we have not lost an officer and we’re very thankful for that,” Morgan said.
Hux is at the hospital after being shot 4 times, he will also survive. No word on any charges for him yet.
FDLE is leading the investigation.
